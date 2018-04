BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Inadvertent Disclosure Of Draft Document

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* ANNOUNCES INADVERTENT DISCLOSURE OF DRAFT DOCUMENT

* ON APRIL 12, CO INADVERTENTLY POSTED ON WEBSITE INITIAL WORKING DRAFT RELATING TO CO’S Q1 2018 FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS

* CO IS AWARE THAT WHEN DOCUMENT WAS ON WEBSITE, CERTAIN AUTOMATED WEB SEARCH PROCESSES DISCOVERED & DISSEMINATED DOCUMENT

* SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE

* COMPANY DID NOT AUTHORIZE RELEASE OF DOCUMENT RELATED TO Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS