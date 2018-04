April 12 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER 2018 OUTLOOK

* SEES Q1 AFFO SHR $0.63 - $0.65

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 SAME-PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH OF DOWN 0.50% TO DOWN 0.25%

* “ENCOURAGED” BY IMPROVED BUSINESS TRAVEL DEMAND DURING Q1, WHICH WAS MUCH STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

* POSITIVE BUSINESS TRAVEL TRENDS SEEM TO BE CONTINUING INTO Q2