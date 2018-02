BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Qtrly‍ Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Share $0.49​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* REPORTS 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY ‍ ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.49​

* ‍ SAME-PROPERTY REVPAR FOR QUARTER FELL BY 0.1 PERCENT OVER 2016 TO $188.54​

* ‍NET INCOME WAS $11.9 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, DECLINING $6.5 MILLION AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF 2016​

* SEES ‍2018 NET INCOME $79.7 MILLION - $89.7 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.46 - $2.61​

* SEES ‍2018 SAME-PROPERTY REVPAR TO FALL BY 0.5 PERCENT TO RISE BY 1.5 PERCENT​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S