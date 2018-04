BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter To Board Of Lasalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal

April 24 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES, OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - NEW PROPOSAL FOR 100% OF LASALLE’S OUTSTANDING SHARES REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49 PER LASALLE COMMON SHARE

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%

* PEBBLEBROOK - IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: