BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters To Lasalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger

March 28 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST RELEASES LETTERS TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES PROPOSING MERGER

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - ‍PROPOSAL REPRESENTED AN IMPLIED MERGER PRICE OF $30.001 PER LASALLE COMMON SHARE​

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - RELEASED 2 LETTERS, DATED MARCH 6, & MARCH 20, 2018, TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES IN WHICH CO PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE MERGER

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - ‍PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”​

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - AS OF CLOSE ON MARCH 27, 2018, IMPLIED MERGER PRICE WAS $29.95 PER LASALLE COMMON SHARE

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - DEAL ‍COMBINATION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A TAX-FREE, 100% EQUITY EXCHANGE​

* PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST - ‍PEBBLEBROOK WILL ISSUE NEW SHARES TO LASALLE'S SHAREHOLDERS AND REMAIN AS SURVIVING ULTIMATE PARENT ENTITY​