April 26 (Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: