BRIEF-Pedevco Says Michael Peterson, CEO, Notified He Would Be Stepping Down From His Positions, Effective May 31, 2018

April 24 (Reuters) - PEDEVCO Corp:

* PEDEVCO - ON APRIL 19, MICHAEL PETERSON, PRESIDENT & CEO, NOTIFIED HE WOULD BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS POSITIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* PEDEVCO CORP - FRANK INGRISELLI AGREED TO ASSUME OFFICES OF PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO UPON PETERSON’S DEPARTURE

* PEDEVCO - PETERSON TO STEP DOWN AS CEO TO ASSUME POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF TAIWAN MISSION OF CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS IN TAIPEI