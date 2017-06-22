FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pedevco terminates pending merger with GOM Holdings, enters into LoI with investor group
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pedevco terminates pending merger with GOM Holdings, enters into LoI with investor group

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Pedevco Corp

* Pedevco Corp - recently entered into a new non-binding letter of intent with a Hong Kong-based investor group

* Pedevco Corp - the investor group has expressed an interest in funding development of co’s oil and gas assets and restructuring the co’s debt

* Pedevco Corp says on June 22, Co terminated its pending merger with GOM Holdings LLC - SEC filing

* Pedevco Corp - has no further obligations or termination liabilities due or owing to GOM under GOM merger agreement as a result of termination

* Pedevco Corp - transactions contemplated in letter of intent, if consummated, may result in significant dilution to existing shareholders

* Pedevco Corp - Co and the investor group signed a non-binding term sheet which includes a binding 90-day no-shop period expiring in late August 2017

* Pedevco Corp - Terminated its pending merger with GOM holdings as Pedevco sees a more certain and favorable transaction with new investor group Source text: (bit.ly/2t0lHq9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.