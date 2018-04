April 12 (Reuters) - Peeks Social Ltd:

* PEEKS SOCIAL PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SPECIAL COMMITTEE AND THE REVIEW OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH PERSONAS

* CO WILL ISSUE 175.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PERSONAS AND RIAVERA SUBCO AT $0.7308 PER COMMON SHARE

* CO WILL ISSUE SHARES AT AN ACQUISITION COST OF $128 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: