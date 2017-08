July 18 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* says board will meet shortly in order to discuss R2G tender announcement

* says, in meantime, it is recommended that shareholders do not take any action in respect of this offer

* R2G, which owns 8 percent of Pegas, said on Monday its investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech would bid 1,010 crowns per share, valuing the Prague-listed firm at 9.3 billion crowns ($411 million). Further company coverage: