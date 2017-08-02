FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens signs contract for new line in South Africa
August 2, 2017

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens signs contract for new line in South Africa

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* says concluded contract for the delivery of a new production line for plant in South Africa

* says concluded a contract with the production technology manufacturer Reifenhäuser Reicofil

* says annual production capacity of the S-TwinMB-S 2600 RF4s Compact BiCo production line will be approximately 10 thousand tonnes

* says expected to be put into commercial operation at the beginning of 2019

* says expect to commence construction of the plant in the last quarter of this year

* “We expect that we will start to supply the first commercial products from the new production line at the beginning of 2019 so that we fulfil the long term agreement with one of our major customers for the delivery of a significant part of the new plant’s production output,” CEO Frantisek Rezac says in statement Further company coverage:

