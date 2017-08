June 9 (Reuters) - PEGASUS PUBLISHING SA:

* SAYS IT ALREADY MADE OR INTENDS TO TAKE ACTIONS, IN RELATION TO THE OUT OF COURT REDEMPTION OF A BOND LOAN AMOUNTING TO EUR 80.0 MILLION

* INFORMS THAT A MEETING WITH BONDHOLDERS HAS ALREADY BEEN INITIATED TO ADDRESS THE ISSUE AND ITS IMPACT ON THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

