Jan 2 (Reuters) - PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL):

* ACQUIRES FINNISH SALIN FURNACES

* ACQUISITION IS CARRIED THROUGH NON-CASH ISSUE OF 350,000 COMMON SHARES WITH PRICE SEK 23 PER SHARE‍​

* PURCHASE PRICE ON A DEBT-FREE BASIS IS SEK 5.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)