July 7 (Reuters) - PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL)

* PERFORMS ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN FLEXENCLOSURE

* LOAN IS SPLIT INTO SEK 60 MILLION OF CASH AND SEK 39 MILLION CONVERSION OF CURRENT LOAN

* PEGROCO CONTRIBUTE WITH PRO RATA IN CASH PORTION BY SEK 23 MILLION AND BY CONVERTING EXISTING LOANS TO FLEXENCLOSURE OF SEK 36.7 MILLION