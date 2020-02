BRIEF-Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Updates On Pre-Litigation Property Attachment

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Ltd:

* PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LTD UPDATES ON PRE-LITIGATION PROPERTY ATTACHMENT

* INFORMED THAT MINMETALS INTERNATIONAL TRUST DID NOT INITIATE FURTHER LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* A CIVIL ORDER WHICH RELEASED PRE-LITIGATION ATTACHMENT OF RELEVANT UNITS HAS BEEN RECEIVED

* RECENTLY INFORMED THAT A UNIT HAS RECEIVED RELEVANT PROCEEDINGS

* RELEVANT PROCEEDINGS REQUIRE REPAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL, INTEREST, DEFAULT PENALTY OF LOAN, AMOUNTING RMB1.1 BILLION

* GOT A CIVIL ORDER ON UNIT’S REPAYMENT, RULING THAT CASE WILL BE DEEMED AS APPLICANT WITHDREW APPLICATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)