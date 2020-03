March 5 (Reuters) - Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Ltd:

* RECENTLY, UNIT GOT RELEVANT PROCEEDINGS, AMOUNT OF LOAN REPAYMENT REQUIRED CHANGED TO RMB770 MILLION

* PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES GROUP INVESTMENT RECEIVED AN APPLICATION FOR ARBITRATION

* PEKING UNIVERSITY RESOURCES GROUP INVESTMENT REQUIRED TO PAY ABOUT RMB497 MILLION FOR SECURITIES CONFLICT CASE