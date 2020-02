BRIEF-Peking University Resources Updates On Bank Of Beijing Reorganisation Procedure Against Peking Founder

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Ltd:

* GOT A LETTER FROM PEKING FOUNDER, REGARDING A CIVIL ORDER AND DECISION LETTER RECEIVED FROM COURT

* COURT TO ACCEPT APPLICATION MADE BY BANK OF BEIJING FOR INITIATION OF REORGANISATION PROCEDURE AGAINST PEKING FOUNDER

* ONGOING REORGANISATION PROCEDURE OF PECKING FOUNDER MAY HAVE AN IMPACT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF CO

* COURT APPOINTED PEKING FOUNDER LIQUIDATION TEAM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF PEKING FOUNDER

* LIQUIDATION TEAM CONSISTS PEOPLE'S BANK, MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, RELEVANT REGULATORY INSTITUTIONS & OTHERS