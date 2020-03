March 24 (Reuters) - Pelatro PLC:

* PELATRO PLC - CHANGE TO RESULTS DATE AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* PELATRO PLC - REITERATES THAT BOARD EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR YEAR IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS

* PELATRO PLC - CURRENT COVID-19 RELATED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE HAVING A RELATIVELY LIMITED EFFECT ON BUSINESS