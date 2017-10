BRIEF-PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF VERESEN BUSINESS COMBINATION, INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH VERESEN, DECLARES INCREASED COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND FOR OCTOBER 2017 OF $0.18 PER SHARE ​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍NEW DIVIDEND REFLECTS 5.9 PERCENT INCREASE TO CURRENT MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.17 PER SHARE​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - COMMISSIONING IS NOW UNDERWAY FOR COMPANY‘S DUVERNAY ASSETS

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍DUVERNAY COMPLEX IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED INTO SERVICE ON NOVEMBER 1, 2017, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND UNDER BUDGET​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE - ANTICIPATES THAT CONSTRUCTION OF 160 KM NORTHEAST BRITISH COLUMBIA PIPELINE WILL BE COMPLETED IN OCTOBER ON TIME AND ON BUDGET

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍NEBC EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO ADD APPROXIMATELY 75 THOUSAND BARRELS PER DAY​