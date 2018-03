March 22 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: