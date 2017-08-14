FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 7:28 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces $600 mln public note offering

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces $600 million public note offering

* Agreed to issue $600 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes​

* Net proceeds will be used to repay short-term indebtedness of co under credit facilities, to fund Pembina's capital program​

* Offering to be conducted in 2 tranches; $350 million principal amount through re-opening co's 2.99% medium-term notes, series 8, due Jan 22, 2024​

* Offering also consisting of $250 million principal amount through re-opening of co's 4.74% medium-term notes, series 9, due Jan 21, 2047​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

