Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp:

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION LAUNCHES $300 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PREFERRED SHARE OFFERING

* PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP - ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS OF COMPANY UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES​

* PEMBINA PIPELINE - UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE 12 MILLION CO'S SERIES 21 PREFERRED SHARES AT $25.00 PER SHARE