BRIEF-Pembury Lifestyle Receives Application For Provisional Liquidation

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pembury Lifestyle Group Ltd:

* JSE: PEM - RECEIPT OF APPLICATION FOR PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION AND CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* PEMBURY LIFESTYLE GROUP - MOORE STEPHENS, PREVIOUS AUDITOR, SERVED SEPARATE APPLICATIONS FOR PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION ON CO, PEMBURY SCHOOLS, OTHERS

* PEMBURY LIFESTYLE - CO WILL BE OPPOSING LIQUIDATION APPLICATIONS AS IT IS DISPUTING FEES CHARGED BY MOORE STEPHENS’S AUDIT OF YEAR ENDED 2018

* PEMBURY LIFESTYLE GROUP LTD - BOARD WILL, HOWEVER, ALSO BE ATTEMPTING TO SETTLE MATTER WITH MOORE STEPHENS AMICABLY