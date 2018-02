Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pembury Lifestyle Group:

* PEMBURY LIFESTYLE - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZEPHAN PROPERTIES TO ACQUIRE RENTAL INCOME STREAM AND A PROPERTY IN SANDTON​

* ‍TOTAL DEAL CONSIDERATION OF R159,000,000​

* ‍EFFECTIVE DATE OF ACQUISITION IS 1 FEBRUARY 2018​