July 27 (Reuters) - PEMBURY LIFESTYLE GROUP

* SAYS BMFI BOARD HAS APPROVED TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE SHAREHOLDING IN PL GROUP FOR R55 MILLION

* SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SHARES WILL BE ISSUED UNDER GENERAL AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES FOR CASH

* SAYS RESULTING INFLOW OF CASH WILL BE USED TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY'S CASH FLOW POSITION

* SAYS FUNDS WILL BE PAID ON OR BEFORE 31 JULY 2017