April 25 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos:

* LONDON - PEMEX CEO SAYS AN IPO BRINGING EQUITY INVESTOR UNTO BOARD COULD PROTECT THE COMPANY AGAINST POLITICIANS’ POPULIST DECISIONS

* PEMEX CEO SAYS, AS RULE OF THUMB, 5-10 PERCENT STAKE COULD BE GOOD VOLUME TO FLOAT, BUT DIFFICULT TO SAY

* PEMEX CEO SAYS IN 2018 HEDGING FLOOR IS $48.5/BBL FOR LESS THAN HALF OF OUTPUT IN MIX OF BRENT/WTI PUT OPTIONS, FLOOR FOR 2019 TO BE PUBLISHED IN SEPT. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)