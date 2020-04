BRIEF-PEN Subsidiaries Cancel Corporate Restructuring And Apply For Bankruptcy

April 14 (Reuters) - PEN Concept Group AB:

* PEN’S SUBSIDIARIES CANCEL CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING AND APPLY FOR BANKRUPTCY

* BANKRUPTCY DECISION BASED ON TOTAL LOSS OF SALES AND IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS) IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* TO CANCEL CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING OF SUBSIDIARIES PEN INTERIÖR AB AND PEN PRODUCTS AB AND APPLY FOR BANKRUPTCY.

* BOARD SEES NO OTHER WAY OUT THAN TO PETITION SUBSIDIARIES FOR BANKRUPTCY ON APRIL 15,

* PARENT COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO CONDUCT PARTS OF RELATED BUSINESS OPERATIONS.

* CONSIDERS THAT THERE IS A TOTAL LOSS OF SALES FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR.