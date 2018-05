May 2 (Reuters) - Pendragon PLC:

* PROFITABILITY IN Q1 OF YEAR IS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* NEW VEHICLE REVENUE HAS FALLEN BY 13.3% IN PERIOD WHICH IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET DECLINE

* USED VEHICLE REVENUE FELL BY 1.5% IN QUARTER

* ANTICIPATE PERFORMANCE IN 2018 TO BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS