BRIEF-Pendragon Says Expects To Temporarily Furlough Some Of Colleagues In UK Motor, Car Store Divisions

March 24 (Reuters) - Pendragon PLC:

* REG-PENDRAGON PLC: COVID-19: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SITES

* PENDRAGON PLC - BANK NET DEBT AS AT 23 MARCH 2020 WAS £105M AGAINST A TOTAL FACILITY SIZE OF £235M

* PENDRAGON PLC - TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL OF ITS RETAIL SITES ACROSS UK

* PENDRAGON PLC - ASSESSING EXTENT TO WHICH IT CAN CONTINUE ITS REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS TO SUPPORT UK’S ESSENTIAL SERVICES IN COMING WEEKS

* PENDRAGON PLC - TOO EARLY TO ACCURATELY QUANTIFY WHAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 MAY BE ON FY20 GROUP RESULTS

* PENDRAGON PLC - EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 IS WITHDRAWN

* PENDRAGON - EXPECTS TO TEMPORARILY FURLOUGH MAJORITY OF COLLEAGUES WITHIN UK MOTOR, CAR STORE DIVISIONS, ONLY SOME KEY ROLES CONTINUING

* PENDRAGON - CONTINUING TO IMPLEMENT A NUMBER OF MEASURES TO PRESERVE CASH, INCLUDING DEFERRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND REDUCING VARIABLE COST BASE