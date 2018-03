March 25 (Reuters) - Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 51 PERCENT STAKE IN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION FIRM FOR 1.2 BILLION YUAN ($190.14 million)

* SAYS ZHANG PENGQI RESIGNS FROM GENERAL MANAGER BUT REMAINS AS CHAIRMAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DSNvhv; bit.ly/2DQlS92 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3110 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)