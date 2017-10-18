BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

* Says ‍sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs​

* Says ‍cost savings, when combined with sale proceeds result in transaction being neutral to funds flow​

* Says ‍upon completion of sale, Pengrowth’s Alberta assets include its Lindbergh Thermal Oil, Quirk Creek and Fenn Big Valley Assets​

* Says to sell ‍majority of remaining legacy assets in Alberta for nominal cash consideration, assumption of abandonment, reclamation liabilities​