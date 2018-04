BRIEF-Pengrowth Expected To Commence Trading On U.S. OTC Pink Market Once NYSE Delisting Complete

April 18 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* PENGROWTH PROVIDES UPDATE TO EXCHANGE LISTINGS TO ALIGN WITH ITS NEW FOCUS

* PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP - PENGROWTH WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* PENGROWTH ENERGY - EXPECTED TO COMMENCE TRADING ON OTC PINK MARKET ELECTRONIC QUOTATION SERVICE IN UNITED STATES, ONCE DELISTING FROM NYSE IS COMPLETE

* PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP - DELISTING OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK FROM NYSE WILL NOT AFFECT PENGROWTH’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP - BOARD DECIDED NOT TO EFFECT A REVERSE STOCK-SPLIT OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: