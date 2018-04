April 5 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* PENGROWTH PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT THE CAPP SCOTIABANK INVESTMENT SYMPOSIUM

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF $65 MILLION REMAINS UNCHANGED

* 2018 BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 22,500 TO 23,500 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE) PER DAY