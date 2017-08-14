FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍achieved average daily production of 49,349 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day during second quarter​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

* Pengrowth Energy-agreed on key elements of amendment with noteholders who represent necessary majority of notes affected by proposed amendment​

* Pengrowth Energy-‍proposed amendment includes relaxation of its covenants for period commencing with Q3 & up to and including period ending Sept 30, 2019​

* Pengrowth Energy-‍agent bank for credit facility approached that would also see a reduction in credit facility from $1.0 billion to $400 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍revised annual 2017 production guidance of 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍revised annual 2017 funds flow from operations guidance of $90 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍Pengrowth anticipates its Q4 of 2017 average production to be 31,000 to 33,000 boe per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.