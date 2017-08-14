BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍achieved average daily production of 49,349 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day during second quarter​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

* Pengrowth Energy-agreed on key elements of amendment with noteholders who represent necessary majority of notes affected by proposed amendment​

* Pengrowth Energy-‍proposed amendment includes relaxation of its covenants for period commencing with Q3 & up to and including period ending Sept 30, 2019​

* Pengrowth Energy-‍agent bank for credit facility approached that would also see a reduction in credit facility from $1.0 billion to $400 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍revised annual 2017 production guidance of 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍revised annual 2017 funds flow from operations guidance of $90 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍Pengrowth anticipates its Q4 of 2017 average production to be 31,000 to 33,000 boe per day​