Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍entered into an agreement for sale of its quirk creek assets in southern Alberta for total cash consideration of $6.5 million​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍sale includes quirk creek sour gas plant and associated gathering systems related to production of sour gas and liquids