May 1 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp:

* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, SETTING THE STAGE FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.05

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF $65 MILLION IS UNCHANGED

* 2018 BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 22,500 TO 23,500 BOE PER DAY

* SEES 2018 EXIT RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 24,000 BOE PER DAY

* PENGROWTH ACHIEVED Q1 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION OF 19,541 BOE PER DAY