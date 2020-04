BRIEF-Peninsula Energy Says Board And Senior Management Agreed To 20% Reduction In Salaries And Fees

April 6 (Reuters) - Peninsula Energy Ltd:

* PENINSULA ENERGY LTD - BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT HAVE AGREED TO A 20% REDUCTION IN SALARIES AND FEES EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* PENINSULA ENERGY-TO SUSPEND NON-ESSENTIAL SITE ACTIVITIES INCLUDING WELL COMPLETION WORK AND COMMENCEMENT OF A FIELD DEMONSTRATION FOR LANCE PROJECT

* PENINSULA ENERGY LTD - PROACTIVELY COMMENCED DISCUSSIONS WITH A RANGE OF STAKEHOLDERS WITH A VIEW TO FURTHER REDUCE ONGOING RATE OF CASH EXPENDITURE