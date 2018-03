March 26 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - ‍BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS II DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS​

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC - ‍BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS III DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS​