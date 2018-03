BRIEF-Penn National Gaming Says On Feb 23, Entered Into That Certain First Amendment Among Co, Certain Units Of Co

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING SAYS ON FEB 23, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN FIRST AMENDMENT AMONG CO, CERTAIN UNITS OF CO - SEC FILING

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC - AMENDED THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 19, 2017

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC - CLOSING AMENDMENTS, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TERM LOAN A CREDIT FACILITY

* PENN NATIONAL-AMENDMENT PERMIT UPTO $100 MILLION OF BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ON LIMITED CONDITIONALITY RELATED WITH DEAL WITH PINNACLE