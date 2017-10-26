BRIEF-Penn National Gaming says Q3 revenue $806.2 million

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc-
* Penn National Gaming reports record third quarter 2017 revenue of $806.2 million and income from operations of $143.7 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $107.3 million, which exceeded guidance
* Q3 revenue $806.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $796.3 million
* Penn National Gaming Inc - qtrly shr $8.43
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees December quarter net revenues$756.6 million
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees December quarter earnings per common share of $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $764.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Penn National Gaming Inc sees FY 2017 net revenues of $3.14 billion; sees FY 2017 earnings per share of $8.91