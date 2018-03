BRIEF-Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition

March 29 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT ACQUISITION

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - AT SPECIAL MEETING, ABOUT 86% OF PENN’S OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES WERE VOTED

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - ABOUT 99% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ISSUE SHARES OF CO TO PINNACLE STOCKHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC - PENN AND PINNACLE CONTINUE TO EXPECT DEAL CLOSING WILL OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018