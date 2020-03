BRIEF-Penn National Gaming To Suspend Construction Of Hollywood Casino Morgantown, Hollywood Casino York In Pennsylvania

March 17 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO SUSPEND CONSTRUCTION OF HOLLYWOOD CASINO MORGANTOWN AND HOLLYWOOD CASINO YORK IN PENNSYLVANIA

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC - BELIEVE IT’S PRUDENT TO REVISIT ANY AND ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COMMITMENTS IN ORDER TO HELP PRESERVE LIQUIDITY

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - BELIEVE IT'S PRUDENT TO REVISIT ALL CAPEX COMMITMENTS TO HELP PRESERVE LIQUIDITY IN LIGHT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS