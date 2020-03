March 17 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT AMERISTAR BLACK HAWK CASINO HOTEL IN COLORADO

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING- WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT AMERISTAR BLACK HAWK CASINO HOTEL FOR A PERIOD OF 30 DAYS BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, MAR 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: