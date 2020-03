BRIEF-Penn National Gaming To Temporarily Suspend Operations At Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs

March 17 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT AMERISTAR CASINO COUNCIL BLUFFS IN IOWA

* PENN NATIONAL - CONTINUE TO PAY WAGES & BENEFITS FOR MORE THAN 700 TEAM MEMBERS AT AMERISTAR CASINO THROUGH END OF MARCH

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT AMERISTAR CASINO COUNCIL BLUFFS BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY TILL MIDNIGHT ON MARCH 31, 2020

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING SAYS CO IS SUSPENDING OPERATIONS AT AMERISTAR CASINO COUNCIL BLUFFS AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE AGAINST ONGOING SPREAD OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: