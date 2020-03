BRIEF-Penn National Gaming To Temporarily Suspend Operations At Its Casinos In Louisiana

March 17 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS CASINOS IN LOUISIANA

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - PLAN TO CONTINUE TO PAY WAGES, BENEFITS TO THE NEARLY 4,500 TEAM MEMBERS IN LOUISIANA FOR TWO-WEEK PERIOD

* PENN NATIONAL - BOOMTOWN CASINO BOSSIER CITY & MARGARITAVILLE RESORT CASINO HAVE RECEIVED NOTIFICATION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS FOR 2 WEEKS

* PENN NATIONAL - IN PROCESS OF REDUCING NUMBER OF CHAIRS, TABLE GAMES, POKER ROOMS, & NUMBER OF SLOT MACHINES IN PLAY AT ANY ONE TIME