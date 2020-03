March 18 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ITS CASINOS IN NEVADA

* TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS FOR THIRTY DAYS AT TROPICANA LAS VEGAS, M RESORT, AND CACTUS PETES

* ALL HOTEL OPERATIONS WILL BE CLOSING BY 6:00PM ON THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020

* CO PLAN TO CONTINUE TO PAY EMPLOYEES WAGES AND BENEFITS THROUGH END OF MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: