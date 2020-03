March 14 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT OHIO CASINOS UNDER EXECUTIVE ORDER OF GOVERNOR MIKE DEWINE

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING - TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT FOUR GAMING PROPERTIES IN OHIO AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE AGAINST ONGOING SPREAD OF COVID-19