March 15 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ZIA PARK CASINO HOTEL & RACETRACK IN NEW MEXICO

* PENN NATIONAL GAMING- ZIA PARK CASINO HOTEL & RACETRACK TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND GAMING OPERATIONS FROM MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020 UNTIL APRIL 10, 2020