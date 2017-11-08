BRIEF-Penn Virginia Corporation reports Q3 loss per share $0.40

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp
* Penn Virginia Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 loss per share $0.40
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Penn Virginia Corp - produced 9,396 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter
* Penn Virginia Corp - for october 2017, production averaged approximately 12,200 boepd
* Penn Virginia Corp sees q4 production 13,300-14,000 boepd
* Penn Virginia Corp sees 2018 capex $255 million - $295 million
* Penn Virginia Corp - addressing impact from hurricane harvey by adding a third rig to program
* Penn Virginia Corp - depending on commodity prices, anticipate keeping third rig active through end of 2018
* Penn Virginia - expect new 3rd rig will allow co to increase volumes to range of 20,500 to 22,500 boepd for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: