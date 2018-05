BRIEF-Penn Virginia Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.68

May 8 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* PENN VIRGINIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 125%

* PRODUCED APPROXIMATELY 1.5 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT IN QUARTER

* APRIL 2018 ESTIMATED PRODUCTION AVERAGED MORE THAN DOUBLE AVERAGE PRODUCTION RATE FOR 2017

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL BETWEEN $320 AND $360 MILLION

* PLANS TO FUND ITS 2018 CAPITAL PLANS WITH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $77.2 MILLION VERSUS $35 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $66.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: